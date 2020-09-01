'Dimple Kapadia Shows Us How It's Done': Huma Qureshi's Thoughts On Tenet

Dimple Kapadia in a still from Tenet. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bollywood veteran Dimple Kapadia is gaining new fans with every passing day, after her appearance in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which opened in cinemas in seventy countries. After Sonam Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia found a new fan in the form of Huma Qureshi. The actress, who is currently in UK (one of the 70 countries where Tenet released in theatres) for the shooting of her film Bell Bottom, on Tuesday, gave a shout out to Dimple Kapadia in her tweet. A "proud" Huma Qureshi wrote: "So cool to see Dimple Kapadia ma'am nailing it in Tenet . Proud of you to show us how it's done. Makes me so proud as an Indian woman... Representation in films matter especially to talented women (of any age)." In her tweet, Huma also acknowledged manager Purvi Lavingia Vats, who helped Dimple Kapadia get the role in the film and added, "Kudos for bringing her out."

Read Huma Qureshi's tweet here:

So cool to see #DimpleKapadia ma'am nailing it in the #Tenet .. Proud of you to show us how it's done !! Makes me so proud as an Indian woman .. Representation in films matter esp to talented women (of any age) @preena621 kudos for bringing her out! — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha shared a GIF and she congratulated the veteran actress with these words: "For Dimple Kapadia ji's Hollywood Nolan debut! Big up, moment of pride."

For Dimple Kapadia Ji's Hollywood Nolan debut ! Big up , moment of pride https://t.co/0WA4RI4kHNpic.twitter.com/fCZjbl7dEp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 31, 2020

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, watched the film in a theatre there. She shared her experience and gave a shout out to Dimple Kapadia. "So I went to watch Tenet in the cinema today. Firstly, the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly, to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps," tweeted Sonam Kapoor.

So I went to watch tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps.... https://t.co/oaa2TodLDd — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 30, 2020

Dimple Kapadia's daughter and author Twinkle Khanna shared a post on Tenet's release and she wrote: "East or west, Dimple is the best. I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done. #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes."

Dimple Kapadia is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudaali and Gardish among many others. Christopher Nolan's Tenet marks Dimple Kapadia's debut in Hollywood. The film features John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. Tenet also stars Clemence Poesy, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.