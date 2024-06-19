Diljit Dosanjh Wore A Customised Audemars Piguet Watch On Jimmy Fallon's Show

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Diljit Dosanjh is making all the right noises. After teaching Punjabi to Sia and Ed Sheeran, Diljit marked his much-awaited debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. While the singer-turned-actor lit up the stage with his moves, it was his diamond-encrusted watch that has now become the talk of the town. Dressed in a traditional Punjabi ensemble, Diljit performed his hit number Born To Shine from the album G.O.A.T. As per Diet-Sabya, the fashion-watchdog Instagram page, Diljit wore a customised Audemars Piguet watch. FYI: It is worth ₹1.2 crore approximately (more on this later). In the clip, shared by Diet Sabya on Stories, Diljit is seen performing in his element. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “For his historic appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Diljit (Dosanjh) wore an Audemars Piguet royal oak self-winding.”

Sharing another clip from Diljit Dosanjh's performance, Diet Sabya dropped details about the watch. It said, “Some luxury watch tea for you all. Approx a crore because if you see the watch carefully, the case looks white gold but the bezel looks yellow gold, could be a custom piece as well, plus AP (Audemars Piguet) in India is known to support ‘homegrown artists' done quote me but they believe in support these guys, all watch brands said no to Kapil Sharma but AP supports him and does custom watches for him too.”

Wait, there is more. It turned out that the watch was customised by Jain The Jeweller. Sharing a screenshot of the conversation, the page added, “I made this watch for Diljit Bhaji. It is an AP [Audemars Piguet] Royal Oak 41mm model encrusted with diamonds all over. Stainless steel and rose gold ₹1.2 crore. My husband custom-made it for him.”

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses. The video opens to Jimmy Falloncongratulating Diljit after his electrifying performance. In the clip, Jimmy Fallon can be heard saying, “You crushed it. It was fantastic, electric. Everyone was dancing. That was phenomenal.” Diljit, showing gratitude with folded hands, thanked Jimmy Fallon for the opportunity. Along with the clip, Diljit wrote, "One love Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show." Take a look at the clip here:

While introducing Diljit Dosanjh, Jimmy Fallon called him “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet.” For those who don't know, Diljit Dosanjh is the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella.