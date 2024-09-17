Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Delhi Police's Post Warning Against Fraudulent Ticket Sale Of Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is all set to take place in India this year. Delhi Police's official Instagram handle warned fans against fraudulent ticket sale of the singer's concert. The actor-singer reacted to Delhi Police's post and shared it on his Instagram story along with a raised fist emoji. The Delhi Police added a fun spin to Diljit Dosanjh's song Born To Shine and tweaked the lyrics to this, "Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya." The post was accompanied by the hashtag #OnlineSafety and #CyberSafety.

About Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour, it will begin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, which will be followed by concerts in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit Dosanjh became a global star after he performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last year. He then collaborated with Sia for the music single Hass Hass, which was also a smash hit. Earlier this year, he attended Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show as a guest. Diljit also performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai this year.

The singer became a household name after he sang tracks like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York Arjun Patiala,Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, The Crew, Good Newwz among others.