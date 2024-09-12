Exclusive: Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour General Sale Tickets Sell Out In 2 Minutes

After lighting up stages across Canada, America, Australia and New Zealand, Diljit Dosanjh is about to bring the Dil-luminati magic to India, and it's already causing a ticket frenzy. The general sale began on Thursday and Delhi tickets were snapped up in just two minutes. In Delhi, only two ticket categories were available: Gold (Phase 3), priced at ₹12,999 and Fan Pit, starting at ₹19,999. Both categories sold out almost instantly. Across other cities, the lowest-priced ticket in the general sale was for Hyderabad's Silver (Phase 1) section, starting at ₹3,299, while the highest ticket prices reached ₹19,999 for the Fan Pit in Delhi.

In a conversation with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head of Saregama India Ltd. and organiser of Diljit Dosanjh's concert, said, "We've already sold 1.5 lakh tickets. We are bound by venue limitations, and while there is enormous demand, due to the rules, regulations, and venue capacities, we're expecting around 2 lakh people across 10 venues. This level of response has never happened in India before-not even for international artists. On the first day of pre-sale, 8-10,000 transactions were made in a single minute. We sold 1 lakh tickets within 15 minutes. People are going to be surprised by the Delhi show-we're doing one of the biggest setups that people in India have ever seen."

ICYDK, the presales for the India concerts began at 12 PM on Tuesday, offering early bird tickets with an additional 10 percent discount exclusively for HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders. The presale allowed cardholders to purchase tickets 48 hours ahead of the general public, and tickets were sold out within two minutes. The silver (seated) section started at ₹1,499, while gold (standing) tickets were priced at ₹3,999 during the presale.

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour will kick off on October 26, with performances lined up in several cities, including Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.