Dil Bechara: Twitter Loved The Rajinikanth Factor In Sushant Singh Rajput's Film

Just a day after the release of Dil Bechara, social media is bombarded with posts for the film. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been actively sharing posts on social media, expressing their love for the late actor. Another thing that fans on Twitter loved about the film was the Rajinikanth factor and the many posts prove that. Throughout the course of the film, we get a glimpse of Immanuel "Manny" Rajkumar Junior (Sushant Singh Rajput)'s love for the legendary actor. Twitter was quick to spot Rajinikanth's presence in the movie in the not-so-obvious ways as well, be it on prints of the actor on Manny's t-shirts, the posters in the background or the way Sushant said, "I want to act like Rajini Sir."

On Twitter, #RajiniFansLoveSushant has been trending big time. Check out some of the tweets here:

Can you spot Rajinikanth in the picture?

"Even Saif Ali Khan couldn't control his admiration for Thalaiva. Splendid movie by Mukesh Chhabra. Can't express in words how much we miss Sushant Singh Rajput," wrote a Twitter user.

Here's another still that showcases Manny's love for Rajinikanth.

Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue "I worship Rajinikanth," acquired a separate fan base altogether.

Fans said that they would love to see Rajinikanth's reaction to the film. "Lastly, I hope to see a tweet from Rajinikanth Sir for Sushant Singh Rajput, since he is shown as a huge fan of Thalaiva in Dil Bechara," wrote a Twitter user.

Lastly, I hope to see a tweet from @rajinikanth sir for Sushant Singh Rajput, since he is shown as a huge fan of Thalaiva in #DilBechara#RajiniFansLoveSushant#DilBecharaReviewpic.twitter.com/j7TldWulO7 — (@PallaviSresth15) July 25, 2020

Here are some more tweets by fans:

Rajinified #DilBechara dialogues:



"I want to act like Rajini sir"



"Will this audience know Superstar Rajinikanth's song"

- "JP, this is just to show our love for him"



I am crying... Thanks, #SushantSinghRajput ji for showing so much love towards Superstar #Rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/McDNTaekGT — ASHUTOSH SUREKA (@ASHUTOSHSUREKA) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara opened to positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film a 3-star-rating and wrote: "Dil Bechara will obviously always belong to Sushant Singh Rajput - a reminder of a career cut short and loads of potential stymied. On the money all the way, his performance demonstrates exactly why the chops he possessed weren't ordinary."

Besides Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. The film was earlier slated to release on May 8. However, its release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and it is available to the subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the OTT platform.