'Can't Stop Tearing Up:' Bhumi Pednekar After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Highlights
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who watched the film on its release day, poured her heart out on Instagram. Bhumi described the film as "weirdly painful and beautiful" in her Instagram story and she wrote: "Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can't stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seamlessly done, Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful. What a last dance .What a treat for all your fans and loved ones. Forever Sushant Singh Rajput." In her note, Bhumi also acknowledged the film's director Mukesh Chhabra and the film's lead actress Sanjana Sanghi and she added, "Mukesh Chhabra, so well done. Sanjana Sanghi, welcome to the movies. Kizzy, Manny (the names of Sanjana and Sushant's characters, respectively) and their world is so lovely, such a sweet and moving film. Full of love. Dil Bechara."
Read Bhumi Pednekar's note here:
The film which released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "One cannot help falling in love with Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. They strike up a lively rapport. The more sparkling passages, infused with humour and warmth, owe their existence to the source material."
After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bhumi remembered the actor by sharing multiple memories on social media. "I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits and moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you," read an excerpt from one of her posts. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai on June 14 and police say it was by suicide.
'Supernova' I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts... We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, We tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newton's theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn't easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There's a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn't meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you've done. And through that telescope I'll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput
Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The film is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and is available to subscribers as well as non-subscribers.
