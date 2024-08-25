The Reason Sharvari Was Not Selected After <i>Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2</i> Audition

Sharvari Wagh is currently basking in the success of Vedaa. Her performance was much-loved by fans and critics alike. Now, the actress, in an interview with Galatta Plus, revealed that she had auditioned for director Luv Ranjan's 2015 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Sharvari was 17 at that time. Elaborating on the topic, the actress said, “That film was an Adult film so Luv Ranjan said ‘I didn't think you are fitting and I didn't know you're of this age'. He really liked the audition then I remember I asked him ‘I have never been on a film set so can I assist' and he said sure.” Luv Ranjan then appointed the Vedaa star as a director's assistant (DA).

“I shadowed Luv sir through all this process, every single day, from scheduling to music I used to be there with my book trying to understand things, and then when we went on set I became a clap AD. That's when I realised that Clap AD's job is the best for an actor because you get to be between the director and the actor. And that's the only time you can hear the director come to the actor and they will say maybe tweak this line, maybe change this emotion and the only person who can hear that is the Clap AD,” she added.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 featured a cast ensemble of Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Later on, Sharvari Wagh also took up the role of assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, and Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Coming to Vedaa, the film also stars John Abraham in the lead. Premiered on Independence Day (August 15), it locked horns with Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, and Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein.