Did You Know <i>DDLJ's</i> Chutki AKA Pooja Ruparel Is Sonakshi Sinha's Cousin?

Pooja Ruparel, known by her screen name Chutki in Aditya Chopra's iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, has been in headlines as Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's film completed three decades since its release. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she is Sonakshi Sinha's cousin and wore one of Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha's outfits in the film. Pooja played Kajol's younger sister in the film.

During an interview with Hindi Rush, Pooja Ruparel revealed that her first big break had a Poonam Sinha connection. Along with hard work, she believes in destiny. Pooja said she didn't have to put in a lot of effort to get the big break; instead, it came her way.

"My first break did happen because of that, but not in a direct way. My aunt, Poonam Sinha (Sonakshi's mother), still loves me a lot and pampers me a lot. Once, I had danced at a Diwali funfair and my mother had recorded it on a VHS tape. One day, while there was interior designing work going on at my aunt's place, Rakesh Roshan's wife, Pinky Roshan, came to visit her and happened to see the tape. She was interested in knowing about me as they were looking for an actress for their film. She asked my aunt if she could meet me and get my phone number, which she did. So basically, I didn't go out looking for work; it came to me," Pooja said.

Pooja added, "It's like what Imtiaz Ali says in one of his films: what you are seeking is seeking you. Eventually, Yash Raj Films took my number from Rakesh ji, and it wasn't like many people were auditioning for my part or there was tension about whether I'd get it or not. It was very simple; they called me and soon I was on set. So, if things are meant to happen, they do. But if they aren't, no matter how many auditions you give, it won't fall into place."

While flipping through the film stills, Pooja recalled she wore Poonam Sinha's outfit during Kajol's engagement scene with Parmeet Sethi.

"This dress actually belonged to Poonam Sinha. I think my mother had carried a few options, and what they had initially planned for me didn't work out. Then my mother asked if I could wear this, and they instantly said yes; it worked. So I wore it for the scenes. Thank you, my aunt," said the actress.

About Pooja Ruparel

Pooja Ruparel started appearing in Bollywood movies as a child artist in 1993. She first appeared in King Uncle starring Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan.

Pooja has also acted in a number of movies and TV series ever since, including Amit Sahni Ki List, X: Past Is Present, 24 (Indian TV series), and Zabaan Sambhalke. She has also earned a name as a stand-up comic.