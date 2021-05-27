Did Someone Say Throwback Thursday? Tahira Kashyap Is Busy Sharing Pics With Her Kids

Tahira with Varushka. (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Tahira Kashyap is busy sharing happy throwbacks - one post at a time. She first shared a picture of her daughter Varushka, which has our heart. Her second photograph was equally adorable, featuring her with son Virajveer. Making the best use of Throwback Thursday, the filmmaker-author shared these gems on her Instagram profile and she added a caption to her post: "Cheering myself up." In another picture, with her son, Tahira simply added the hashtag #throwbackthursday. Both her posts, got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. TBH, we are not surprised at all. The pictures are definition of adorable.

Take a look at the posts here:

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana were childhood sweethearts, who got married in 2008 and they are parents to Virajveer and Varushka.

Tahira Kashyap has written four books. Her latest book is called The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out She also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood She has also has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, last year. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012, is best-known for starring in films like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. The actor received a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film AndhaDhun.