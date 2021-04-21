On Daughter Varushka's 'Second Consecutive Birthday In A Lockdown,' Tahira Kashyap Wrote This

Tahira Kashyap with daughter. (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira posted a super cute picture of the birthday girl

"Really wish the world becomes normal," wrote Tahira

"Love you with all my being," she added

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap's daughter, Varushka, turned seven today. On this special day, Tahira has the simplest yet sweetest wish that any mother would have for her child - to be able to enjoy the small pleasures while growing up. On Instagram, she posted a goofy picture of Varushka posing upside down with a smile. Tahira captioned the post: "Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being."

Actress Tisca Chopra penned a sweet note in the comments saying, "Happy b'day little one... Sending love and prayers that we give y'all a better world - your innocence demands we change." Actress Dia Mirza also wished the seven-year-old and said: "Happiest Birthday little one." Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, too, joined in: "Adorable. Happy birthday," he wrote. Singer Neeti Mohan commented: "That smile on her face is Priceless. Happy Birthday cutest Varushka." Actress Bhumi Pedneker also gave a shout-out to Tahira and Ayushmann and wrote: "Happy birthday varushka. You are the cutest Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap did well on you two cuties."

Last year, during the lockdown, Varushka rang in her sixth birthday. Tahira had then posted a video showing how the family made homemade decorations for her daughter's birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday Varushka! This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6 year old! We tried our best to make it special!"

Here are a few more Instagram moments of the mother-daughter duo from last year.

Before Maharashtra went into the strict lockdown from April 15, Tahira finished some pending chores to stock necessary things beforehand. She had shared a series of short videos on Instagram Stories to show fans how she was preparing for the 15-day indoor stay.

Tahira and Ayushmann also have a son, Virajveer. In 2019, Tahira published a book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, where she opened up about many things in her personal life. Her first book, I Promise was released in 2011. Tahira has also written Souled Out and co-authored Ayushmann's memoir, Cracking the Code: My Journey In Bollywood.