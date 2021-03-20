Ayushmann Khurrana Spotted Tahira Kashyap At The Delhi Airport. But Was She Really There?

Tahira shared this photo of Ayushmann Khurrana (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Ayushmann Khurrana is the biggest fan of his wife Tahira Kashyap's writing. The 36-year-old actor was at the Delhi airport on Saturday, from where he shared an interesting Instagram story. Ayushmann tagged Tahira Kashyap on Instagram and wrote: "Look Tahira, I found you at the Delhi airport." But was she really there? Tahira may not have been at the Delhi airport but what definitely was at the terminal was Tahira's book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman in a book store. This prompted Ayushmann Khurrana to click a selfie with Tahira's book as a shout out to his wife.

Acknowledging Ayushmann's appreciation entry, Tahira wrote in a post: "Yay! Feels so nice. The book is receiving lot of love and in a way I can feel all that love! Thank you all for the lovely journey The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is on!"

Tahira also added a note to her readers and wrote: "If you have read the book pls share your favourite chapter or line in the comments below would love to know and engage! And in case you haven't read it yet I am judging you, please go read, there is a lot of effort and significant amount of insanity that has gone into it!"

The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is Tahira Kashyap's fourth book as an author. She made her writing debut with I Promise in 2011 and also the novel Souled Out to her credit. She has also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood.

