'A Big Thank You' To Shah Rukh Khan From Tahira Kashyap - For This Hilarious Reason

Tahira Kashyap with Shah Rukh Khan (courtesy tahira_k)

Highlights Tahira's book cover features a note by SRK

"I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk ," she wrote

"Big thank you for that to begin with," she added

Tahira Kashyap is currently busy dealing with the overwhelming response to her new book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. And Tahira felt the need to share a gratitude post for actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose note features on the cover of the book. In his note, Shah Rukh shared his astonishment over discovering the fact that Tahira's "favourite make-out spot" was in the cinemas while watching his films. Looks like Tahira has more to reveal. In her thank you note to Shah Rukh, she wrote: "Dear Shah Rukh Khan, your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases... ahem! Your onscreen romance translated to an off screen one for me. Big thank you for that to begin with..." That's Tahira Kashyap for you, guys. BRB, busy laughing.

Last year, Tahira Kashyap featured in a segment of TED Talks India, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Continuing her gratitude post, Tahira added "...and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn't judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again." After Tahira's TED Talk on battling cancer, Shah Rukh had said Tahira made him realise that it's okay to share problems.

Meanwhile, here's Shah Rukh's note on the cover of The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman: "I'm not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira's favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies. This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did."

The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is Tahira Kashyap's fourth book as an author. She made her writing debut with I Promise in 2011 and also the novel Souled Out to her credit. She has also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood.