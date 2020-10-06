Anushka Sharma, Ekta Kapoor's Shout Out For Tahira Kashyap's Book. Bonus - Shah Rukh Khan's Note On The Cover

Tahira Kashyap is also a filmmaker. (courtesy Tahirakashyap)

Filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap's new book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is the talk of the town and for all the right reasons. Several Bollywood stars gave a shout out to Tahira and were all praises for the book. Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of the book on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Thank you for this book Tahira. Always loved hearing what you had to say on Instagram. Looking forward to reading your new book now. More strength and power to you." Besides Anushka Sharma, producer Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also shared their thoughts about the book.

Ekta Kapoor, who produced Tahira's husband Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl, shared a video, in which she was all praises for Tahira. "I think all you guys should read it especially women who are multitasking, you guys need to. If you wear many hats, this is the book for you," she said in the video. Referring to Shah Rukh Khan's note on the cover of the book, Ekta Kapoor said, "I never knew you made out while watching Shah Rukh Khan's films. Touche woman. You truly are my dream girl in spirit."

Anubhav Sinha wrote: "I love people who can write books. And a book about women by a woman? Yayyyy! Tahira my friend, take it away. God Bless. Also I am just pretending to be hamming. Why? Because it is 'in' these days and I'm watching too much TV news."

Oh! Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan's note on the cover, it reads, "I'm not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira's favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies. This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did." Here's a closer look at the book's cover:

Tahira Kashyap's fourth book is called The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out. She also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood. She has also has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.