Trending: Cancer Survivor Tahira Kashyap's 'Bald, Badass And Bikini' Post

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira Kashyap battled cancer in cancer in 2018-19

"At least not wearing ripped jeans," she wrote in her post

Actress Huma Qureshi left a fiery icon in the comments section

Author Tahira Kashyap, on Sunday, shared a powerful message on Instagram with a picture of herself from when she was undergoing treatment for cancer in 2018-19. Within an hour, her post took the Internet by storm. In the picture, Tahira Kashyap can be seen sporting a bald head and a bikini and posing like a "badass" for the camera. Sharing the photo, the text on which read "bald, badass and bikini!" Tahira Kashyap wrote: "At least not wearing ripped jeans," which appears to be a reference to new Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment about women degrading society by wearing ripped jeans.

Tahira Kashyap's post got a big shout-out from actress Bhumi Pednekar, producer Ekta Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. While Bhumi and Ekta Kapoor dropped clapping icons in the comments section of Tahira's post, actress Huma Qureshi left a fiery icon in her comment.

Several fans of Tahira also called her "beautiful" and "brave" in their respective comments.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, often shares her ordeal with cancer on her Instagram profile. On National's Doctor's Day last year, she posted a throwback picture along with the doctors that treated her and wrote: "I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude!"

Tahira Kashyap also trended big time on social media for sharing a picture of herself with a scar on her back.

Tahira Kashyap, last year, released her new book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out. She also co-authored Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking the Code: My Journey In Bollywood.