On National Doctors' Day, Cancer Survivor Tahira Kashyap Shares A Thank You Note

As India celebrates National Doctors' Day on Wednesday (July 1 every year), filmmaker and cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback picture along with the doctors that treated her. In her post, Tahira revealed that the photograph happens to be from January 5, last year - a day she "can never forget" - from her 12th and last chemotherapy session. Tahira added that if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic, she would have visited her doctors with a box of chocolates. "I never knew Doctors' Day even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much," Tahira wrote in her note.

A grateful Tahira Kashyap wrote: "This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. January 5, 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude! Big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this COVID-19 situation not been there, I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us!"

Tahira Kashyap revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, 2018. On National Cancer Survivors Day (celebrated on the first Sunday of June), Tahira posted a note about loving her "faulty, imperfect, blemished" self.

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.