National Doctor's Day 2025: Know The Date, Significance And History

National Doctor's Day 2025: The National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1 every year in India to honour the remarkable efforts of doctors and medical professionals. The day aims to create awareness about the importance of doctors, their selfless service, and the valuable role they play in improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

History of National Doctor's Day

National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1, the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal. Dr Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and dedicated his life to the medical profession, making significant contributions to the field of healthcare and public health.

Dr Roy was a key figure in the establishment of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Medical Council of India. He received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1964. In his honour, the Government of India designated July 1 as National Doctor's Day in 1991.

Significance of National Doctor's Day

The day intends to honour and acknowledge the contributions of doctors towards society. It creates a platform for discussions on enhancing healthcare services, improving medical education, and addressing the challenges faced by the medical fraternity.

It is also a day to celebrate the achievements and advancements in the field of medicine and to encourage young individuals to pursue a career in the medical profession.

Various activities and events are organised to mark the day, including medical conferences, seminars, workshops, free health check-up camps, and felicitation ceremonies to honour doctors who have made exceptional contributions. These activities not only promote the importance of healthcare but also highlight the dedication and commitment of doctors to serving humanity.

Doctors in India

As per the government data, India has 13,86,150 registered allopathic doctors and 7,51,768 registered practitioners in the AYUSH system of medicine, contributing to an estimated doctor-population ratio of 1:811. To date, there are a total of 74,306 postgraduate seats and 1,18,190 MBBS seats in the country,