Ayushmann Khurrana's Wish For Birthday Girl Varushka Arrived Like This

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this image. (courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights "Happy birthday little one," wrote Ayushmann

"A voracious reader and a disciplined learner," she added

"You need to chill ok," he added

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a super cute wish for daughter Varushka on his Instagram profile. Posting a throwback picture of the birthday girl from their last international trip to Bahamas, he referred to Varushka as "little one." He wrote in his birthday note: "Happy birthday little one." He added, "The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas."

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Meanwhile, Varushka's uncle Aparshakti posted a super cute picture on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Can't believe the girl who takes all our worries away with her smile turns 7 already but Varushka no matter how old you grow, for Chachu you will always be Varuuusshkuuuuu. Always wishing the best in the world for you our baby girl. Rise and shine like you always do."

Check out the post here:

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, last year. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012, is best-known for starring in films like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. The actor received a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film AndhaDhun.