Did Lakshmi Manchu Hint That Samantha Is Not Getting Work In Tollywood After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya?

Lakshmi Manchu, in her recent interview, claimed that a superstar's ex-wife is not getting work in Tollywood after divorce. Though Lakshmi didn't name the actress, the Internet assumed that she was talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she shares a close bond with her.

During the promotions of her upcoming film, Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy, Lakshmi Manchu said women have to go through a lot more than their male counterparts in society.

To prove her point, she said, "There is a superstar's ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away. Oddu le amma, aina emana antaru emo (He might feel bad and say something), is what they tell her. She is waiting to do good work, and I don't need to name her."

When the journalist asked if she was talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi just said, "You're thinking it's Samantha. There's not one superstar; around five to six of them have been divorced. And I am close to all of them. But my point is, a man will face something like that; his life will never change. But for a woman, once she marries, she has kids, has in-laws, she takes on a lot of responsibilities. No one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own."

Samantha's Divorce From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha married Chaitanya in 2017 after several years of dating. The couple divorced in 2021.

In 2022, she announced that she was battling an autoimmune disorder called myositis. She was last seen in the 2023 films Shaakuntalam and Kushi. After the 2024 Prime Video show Citadel: Honey Bunny, she is teaming up with Raj & DK again for the Netflix show Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala last December. Meanwhile, Samantha is rumoured to be in a relationship with Raj Nidimoru.

