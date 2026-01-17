Ahead Of Sara Arjun's Telugu Debut, <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Reveals A Tollywood Star She "Really Likes"

With Dhurandhar making all the right buzz ever since its release on December 5, 2025, Sara Arjun has been grabbing eyeballs with her performance as the rebellious Yalina Jamali. She played the role of the vile Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali's (Rakesh Bedi) daughter. She is also gearing up to make her mark in the Telugu film industry with Gunasekhar's Euphoria. At a recent event, as she addressed fans in fluent Telugu, she revealed the name of her favourite Tollywood actor.

At the trailer launch of Euphoria, when asked to name her favourite Telugu actor, Sara Arjun said, "There are many, I can't choose. But right now, I really like Vijay Deverakonda."

She also expressed deep gratitude for being able to stand in front of her Telugu audience after a long time. She said, "It feels special to stand in front of my Telugu audience after a long time. I admire the way warmth, culture and stories are celebrated here. I just hope it connects with the audience; it's a very important story."

Furthermore, addressing the massive fame after Dhurandhar's success, Sara added, "I don't look at change per project; I look for it every day. I realise it's a big privilege to pursue this as my profession. I feel a greater sense of responsibility to deliver better, that's all. I don't like to put too much pressure on myself. I will always have it over my shoulders to do better."

She continued, "More than what kind of impact I want to make, I'm at such an early stage that I just want to make an impact. I'm going to keep my head down and keep working."

Sara Arjun On Her Telugu Debut

Earlier in a conversation with ETimes, Sara Arjun had opened up about her Telugu debut. She had said, "I have always been hungry for challenging, extraordinary roles and strong stories. For me, that is the most important thing. Everything else comes after. It's the kind of work that pushes me, shapes me, and allows me to grow as an artist."

"Chronologically, I actually signed Euphoria before Dhurandhar was even on my horizon," she concluded.

Sara Arjun's Telugu film Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar, is slated for theatrical release on February 6. While Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19.

