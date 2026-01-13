<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Sara Arjun On Why She Said Yes To Movies: "Many Offers Came After <i>Ponniyin Selvan 2</i>"

With Dhurandhar making all the right buzz ever since its release on December 5, 2025, Sara Arjun has been grabbing eyeballs with her performance as the rebellious Yalina Jamali. She played the role of the vile Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali's (Rakesh Bedi) daughter. In a recent interaction, she opened up about why she chose to do films when her initial plan was to pursue further studies.

What's Happening

Sara Arjun, who has been a child actor, recently opened up about how she had different plans while growing up.

In conversation with ETimes, Sara said, "But after the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, many offers began coming in. Even though I wanted to continue with that Strasberg plan, two films, Euphoria and Magic, truly stood out because of the subjects they explored and the issues they addressed."

She continued, "These were stories that I felt needed to be told in our society-stories that could spark conversations and reflection. So beyond the hunger of an actor to perform, I felt, on a human level, a deep urge to be part of bringing these narratives to the screen."

Sara elaborated that for the youth that she is a part of today, she believes this narrative is important. She added that this was the reason why she chose to do these films first, and then head abroad to pursue higher studies in acting.

Sara Arjun On Her Telugu Debut

Sara Arjun is gearing up to make a mark in the Telugu film industry with Gunasekhar's Euphoria.

She said, "I have always been hungry for challenging, extraordinary roles and strong stories. For me, that is the most important thing. Everything else comes after. It's the kind of work that pushes me, shapes me, and allows me to grow as an artist."

"Chronologically, I actually signed Euphoria before Dhurandhar was even on my horizon," she concluded.

About Dhurandhar

The trailer was released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character-thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma-is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.