After the success of Amaran, director Rajkumar Periasamy now returns with OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood starring Mammootty and Dhanush, with red sandalwood smuggling forming the backdrop to a story featuring Mammootty, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Having built a reputation for telling stories rooted in reality, human emotions, and compelling characters, OM promises to be an exciting cinematic experience, with Mammootty essaying a layered character with shades of grey and Dhanush playing a protagonist caught in a complex web of circumstances.

In this exclusive conversation with NDTV, the Rangoon director opens up about getting Mammootty on board for a character with grey shades, collaborating with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, and the challenges of bringing OM to the big screen.

Ask the OM director how it feels to be making a film, possibly even bigger than Amaran in some ways, as his third project, and he replies, "I don't keep a yardstick between films. For me, it is always about that particular film, its story, and how well and perfectly we bring it to the audience. We are now in the final leg of post-production, and I already feel like the film is leaving me and going to the audience. We've all been so caught up in the hectic and chaotic process of making the film, and now, there's excitement about taking the film to theatres and seeing how people respond to it. When I think of scale, I would say the actors and the star cast have brought that larger-than-life feeling to the film. However, the story itself is very rooted and deeply based on human emotions."

Having won the National Award for Best Direction for his second film, Amaran, which was based on a true story, he reveals that OM too was inspired by a real-life incident around which he built the entire narrative. So, does he generally look for stories rooted in reality that move him emotionally? "Imagination and creativity are involved at every stage, whether it's constructing a scene, writing sequences, or developing the screenplay. However, I always look for one inciting incident when I am developing a screenplay. I have fictional stories as well. Rangoon is a fictional story, and OM is also a fictional story but triggered by a real incident. I need that authenticity for a story to become cinema. There's a lot of imagination and creativity that goes into building a film around that one central point. It's not necessarily the plot or even the idea, but there needs to be an inciting incident that draws me into the film," he explains about his filmmaking process.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty coming on board as the anti-hero was significant to the film, and him having said yes to play Burma Karthikeyan, aka Siya, an even bigger coup. The director says that he was very particular that Mammukka portray the role of Siya, adding, "I was very persistent about Mammootty sir playing this role because of the aura and charisma he brings to the character. His demeanour and personality would suit the role perfectly. Also, he's not someone we see in such characters frequently, which gives the character a certain rarity and appeal. That was very exciting for me."

"The character of Siya has its own shades, but it's also a very interesting role for him to play. Mammootty sir is an exceptional artist. He won his second National Award for Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Vidheyan in 1994. Even today, he continues to experiment with films such as Kaathal, which he also produced. He's a very experimental superstar who keeps proving himself. There is no question of whether he would agree to play a particular character. I believe he will say yes only if something genuinely excites him. That was the important part for us. The role had to appeal to him, and the character needed to have an arc," elaborates Rajkumar.

With Dhanush starring and also being a producer for OM the film is yet another interesting addition to the Tamil star's filmography that has been marked by unconventional and diverse choices. Known for backing stories that go beyond the formula, the Thiruchitrambalam actor joins hands with Rajkumar for the first time. The filmmaker praises him, saying, "Dhanush is a very layered performer. On the surface, his performances might appear relatively straightforward, but there are several nuances he brings to the screen through his depth. Beneath his expressions and body language, there are so many layers. He always gives you multiple options, each with its own nuances. Even within a very brief shot, there is so much that he brings to the character. Those layers remain visible even when the shot is trimmed. His character in this film is both simple and complex. There's a certain psychological depth to it, and he has brought that out exceptionally well in OM."

Sai Pallavi, who reunites with Dhanush after Maari 2, and Sreeleela are the two leading ladies in the film and each has a very distinct role. For the first time perhaps, Sreeleela (who plays Dhanush's wife) essays a more mature role with a lot of emotional depth. "Sreeleela has a good role; the character has deep emotions to portray, and she has done that very well. This kind of role and psychological complexity are relatively new to her. She is a younger actor who has predominantly played romantic characters, so this was a step towards a more mature role. She's very dedicated; she did a lot of rehearsals and attended acting workshops to prepare for the character and her dialogues. In fact, she has dubbed for herself in the film," praises Rajkumar.

In Dhanush's filmography, the music, particularly the songs, has always played a significant role. The Tere Ishk Mein actor is known to be deeply passionate and involved in the musical aspects of his films, often penning the lyrics for songs as well. For the first time, young music director Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in for a Dhanush film. "It was entirely my decision to bring Sai Abhyankkar on board. Dhanush sir was very liberal and supportive. When I was developing the story, I had heard of Sai's first independent single, and from that point onwards, I felt he would be the right person for this script. Once he came on board, Dhanush sir got to experience his musical sensibilities when I shared the tracks we had composed. Eventually, he was also very happy with the collaboration. He has now brought Sai on board for one or two of his other projects as well," he adds.

Shooting in live locations across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Malaysia with renowned faces and at times in extreme conditions would have come with its share of challenges and Rajkumar agrees, saying, "One of the biggest challenges was working with a cast of prominent actors and taking them to live locations, shooting amidst crowds and dealing with extreme conditions. However, the actors were extremely cooperative and supportive throughout the process. Thanks to them and the production team, we managed to complete the film. The shoot began sometime in February and continued until August, so we filmed across different seasons as well." Right now, the OM team is geared up for the film's release on November 20 and director Rajkumar Periasamy signs off saying he's eagerly looking forward to the audience response.

