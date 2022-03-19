Dhanush Makes First Public Appearance With Sons Yatra And Linga After Split With Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush at the concert. (courtesy: @ManobalaV)

South superstar Dhanush is one of the most loved actors across the nation. He always manages to win the hearts of his audience with his impeccable acting skills. However, earlier this year, he broke the heart of his fans after announcing his separation from his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Now, after a month of separation, Dhanush made his first public appearance with sons Yatra and Linga Raja. The actor attended the Rock With Raaja concert by Ilaiyaraaja in Chennai. Several pictures and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media platforms. In viral pictures, Maaran actor looks handsome clad in white traditional attire.

Not just this, Dhanush also went up on the stage and crooned for the audience, leaving them enthralled. Check out the video below:

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in January this year. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," read the statement.

Earlier this week, Dhanush congratulated Aishwaryaa for her new music video, Payani. Calling her "friend", he tweeted, "Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani https://youtu.be/8R6lIeuYDFw God bless"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has several films in his kitty that are slated to release this year, namely Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven and The Gray Man, marking his Hollywood debut.