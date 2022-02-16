Dhanush Bonds With Son Yatra On The Sets Of Naane Varuven

Dhanush with son Yatra (Courtesy: dhanushkraja)

After his split from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Dhanush has shared his first social media post. He has posted a candid photo with his son Yatra Dhanush. The photo is from the sets of Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven. In the photo, Dhanush can be seen playing with his elder son's hair and captioned the pic as "Now, where have I seen this before? #yathradhanush .. #naanevaruven." In just a few hours, Dhanush and Yatra's candid photo has close to six lakh likes. Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth got married in 2004 and are parents to two sons Yatra and Linga.

Check out Dhanush and Yatra's candid photo:

This is Dhanush's first Instagram post after separation from Aishwarya. In January, Dhanush and Aishwarya had shared an official statement, announcing their split. Aishwarya had captioned the statement as "No caption needed...only your understanding n your love necessary!"

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all :) God speed. Aishwarya Rajinikanth," the statement had read.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in the action thriller film Maaran, co-starring Malavika Mohan.