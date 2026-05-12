Cannes 2026: Demi Moore Turns Heads In Relaxed Yet Luxe Jury Dinner Look

Ahead of the opening day of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, this year's jury members came together for the annual jury dinner party. Among those who grabbed attention at the gathering was Hollywood star Demi Moore, who arrived at the venue in an effortlessly casual-chic look.

The I Love Boosters actress stepped out of a luxurious BMW dressed in a relaxed yet stylish outfit. Demi Moore kept things minimal with a basic white T-shirt paired with loosely fitted black trousers cinched at the ankles. She layered the look with a beige front-zip puffer jacket. Sunglasses, loafers and a high-end Gucci shoulder bag completed her appearance.

What stood out was how the actress balanced comfort with luxury, proving once again that understated fashion can still make a statement.

demi moore at the hotel martinez in cannes pic.twitter.com/glhUvraL8V — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@bestofcarpet) May 11, 2026

About Cannes 2026 Jury

Alongside Demi Moore, the Cannes Film Festival jury lineup this year features an impressive mix of filmmakers, actors, writers and artists from around the world.

The main Feature Films jury is headed by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook as Jury President. Joining him on the panel are actress Demi Moore, actress Ruth Negga, Belgian director-writer Laura Wandel, Chilean filmmaker Diego Céspedes, actor Isaach De Bankolé, screenwriter Paul Laverty, Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao and Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård.

The La Cinef & Short Films jury is being led by Spanish director Carla Simón as President. The panel also includes actress and visual artist Ji-min Park, Iranian filmmaker Ali Asgari, French actor-director Salim Kechiouche and Swedish filmmaker Magnus von Horn.

Meanwhile, the Un Certain Regard jury is headed by French actress Leïla Bekhti. The jury members for the section include Italian writer Laura Samani, French filmmaker Thomas Cailley, Lebanese songwriter Khaled Mouzanar and Senegalese director Angèle Diabang.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is being held from May 12 to May 23. Winners across categories, including the prestigious Palme d'Or, will be announced during the closing ceremony on May 23.