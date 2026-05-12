Even Meta Platforms Can’t Convince Cannes Film Festival To Allow Selfies On Red Carpet

At the Cannes Film Festival, you can wear couture worth thousands, walk the world's most photographed red carpet and stand inches away from Hollywood stars but don't even think about stopping for a selfie, courtesy of the festival's no-selfie rule, first enforced in 2018.

When asked whether Cannes might finally relax the ban because of its new partnership with Meta Platforms, festival director Thierry Frémaux told Deadline, “I'll respond immediately on the selfies — No.”

The question came as Meta expands its presence at Cannes this year and brings creators along with other social media personalities as part of a collaboration with the festival. But according to Frémaux, sponsorship deals and artistic decisions are kept completely separate.

“I don't deal with those issues,” he explained. “We try to keep economic constraints separate from the artistic side to keep us free and independent.”

Frémaux also highlighted that sponsors have never dictated the festival's creative direction. He cited sponsor L'Oréal and the film The Richest Woman in the World, which was loosely inspired by the Bettencourt family controversy. Despite the sensitive connection, the movie still remained part of the lineup.

The Cannes selfie ban was introduced back in 2018 to officially crack down on stars and guests taking photos on the red carpet. The argument? It slowed down arrivals and disrupted premieres.

Frémaux actually attempted to stop the trend earlier in 2015, calling the practice “ridiculous and grotesque,” though the festival later softened its stance before fully enforcing the rule. Back then, he said that selfies create “unwanted disorder” and delay screenings inside the Palais, in a conversation with the Film Francais magazine.

Since then, security takes the rule seriously. Guests attempting selfies on the carpet often get immediate warnings from staff.

Ironically, though, there may now be a modern loophole. In a first for the festival, TikTok creator Reece Feldman is set to conduct red carpet interviews using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses as part of Meta's partnership, as Deadline reported.