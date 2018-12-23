Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Cheered For Ranveer Singh AKA Simmba With The Cutest Tweet

Anisha Padukone with Ranveer and Deepika at their mehendi

Anisha Padukone has been the best sister-in-law ever! She trended on and off amidst the big fat wedding festivities of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh earlier in November owing to her frequent Instagram updates. Now, ahead of Simmba's release, Anisha Padukone gave a massive shout out to Ranveer on Twitter with the cutest message ever. "I love jiju," she wrote during Ranveer Singh's question and answer session on Twitter on Saturday. How sweet is that! Ranveer was interacting with his fans as part of a promotional session for Simmba, which releases on December 28. Check out Anisha Padukone's tweet below:

In the recent past, Anisha Padukone had found ways to creatively include Deepika-Ranveer references in her social media updates. Like soon after Ranveer and Deepika's Bengaluru reception last month, Anisha had shared a "rab ne bana di jodi" photo on her Instagram story, tagging the newlyweds.

Screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

When Deepika and Ranveer's Italy wedding functions were underway, Anisha declared the she is a proud member of the "Ladkiwale" - that's what she had updated her Instagram bio with. After the wedding, she changed her bio to "DeepVeerwale" along with two cute emoticons of a bride and a groom. Aww, so sweet.

A screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio. A screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio.

Anisha also shared a stunning photo of herself from the Bengaluru reception of Deepika and Ranveer and captioned it: "Monday is never blue."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's Simmba will mark his first release after the wedding. Sara Ali Khan co-stars with him in the Rohit Shetty directed film. Ranveer's transformation from a corrupt to a just cop forms the crux of the cop drama, which has already generated massive interest amidst movie-goers. Simmba releases on December 28.