Deepika Padukone's ROFL Reaction To Paparazzi Cracks Up The Internet

Deepika Padukone photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights "Aaja baith ja," Deepika said to the paparazzi Deepika was dressed in a white top and silver pants Deepika was photographed at the Mumbai airport in Monday night

Deepika Padukone occupied a top spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after a video of her at the Mumbai airport went viral on social media. In the video, Deepika can be heard saying, "Aaja baith ja (come, sit)" to the paparazzi as they photograph her incessantly. As Deepika arrived at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening, flashbulbs popped at the actress. However, instead of snapping at the shutterbugs for doing their job, Deepika smiled and them and said, "Aaja baith ja." Now, the Internet was quite amused by the actress' reaction and wrote comments like "She said it in such a funny and polite way" and "She said it sarcastically and smiled so beautifully in the end." Another Instagram user wrote: "Finally someone accepts that she is funny... Her humour is underrated."

Take a look at the viral video here:

Deepika Padukone looked chic in a white top and a pair of silver pants or "patloon" (as Ranveer Singh had hilariously called them in one of his comments on his wife's post). Deepika accentuated her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a black tote. Take a look at the pictures here:

Deepika Padukone at the airport.

Deepika looked chic as ever.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped the schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup win, in which Ranveer stars as squad captain Kapil Dev and Deepika has a small role as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

