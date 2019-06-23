Deepika Padukone Was Asked For Her Id By Airport Security. Her Response Is Going Viral

Deepika Padukone photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights "Chahiye (do you want it)?" asked Deepika Deepika showed her ID to the security personnel Fans lauded the actress on social media

Deepika Padukone is winning the hearts of fans and how. In case you don't know what we are talking about, we are referring to a video which has been doing the rounds on social media, in which the 33-year-old actress was asked for her ID by an airport security staff member. On being asked for her ID, Deepika turned back and politely asked: "Chahiye kya (do you want it)?" Without much ado, she took out her ID proof from her bag and showed it to the security personnel. Deepika was praised by her fans for her gesture. One fan wrote: "I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect," another Instagram user commented: "Well done both. The security personnel and Ms Padukone."

Take a look at the viral video here:

Deepika Padukone was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Friday along with her father Prakash Padukone on Friday. The Piku actress looked chic in an all-black outfit. She accessorised her look with a black tote. The father-daughter-duo happily posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the pictures here:

Deepika Padukone with Prakash Padukone.

The father-daughter-duo were all smiles.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Roma Dev in Kabir Khan's '83, in which Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 film "Padmaavat" remains Deepika Padukone's last big release.