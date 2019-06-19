Deepika Padukone On What Mental Illness Has Taught Her: Patience And Hope

Deepika Padukone shared this picture (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika attended a fundraising event in New York She shared a post on mental illness on social media The actress opened up about her depression several years ago

Deepika Padukone, who attended a fundraiser for The Youth Anxiety Center in New York a day ago, revealed in an Instagram post that the lessons she has learnt from battling depression are patience and hope. Deepika posted two pictures of herself at the fundraiser, writing: "Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge. But my experience with the illness has taught me so much; to be patient, for one, but most importantly that there is 'Hope'!" The 33-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with depression in 2014, runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those struggling with their mental health.

See Deepika Padukone's posts from the fundraiser:

Deepika Padukone was one of several celebrities at the fundraiser. Model Kendall Jenner also attended as did fashion luminaries Anna Wintour, Vera Wang and Tory Burch, all three of whom spearhead the Youth Anxiety Center. Deepika spoke about her personal struggle with mental illness; "Depression and anxiety can creep up on anybody in any profession, any gender in any part of the world. The toughest part for me were the months when I didn't know it was happening. The day I understood there was a name to it, it was called clinical depression, I already started feeling much better." Hear what she has to say here:

Deepika Padukone has been an advocate of mental health awareness ever since she came out in 2015 as having battled depression. Speaking to NDTV in March that year, Deepika said, "I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up like feeling directionless, I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of the hat." Last year, on World Mental Health Day, Deepika shared these posts, urging others to not be ashamed.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Padmaavat and has wrapped filming her next project Chhapaak. She will also have a small role in husband Ranveer Singh's new film '83.