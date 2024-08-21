Advertisement

Deepika Padukone's Dinner Night With Ranveer Singh's Family And Lakshya Sen. See Pics

Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she made her way out of the Mumbai eatery

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Deepika Padukone's Dinner Night With Ranveer Singh's Family And Lakshya Sen. See Pics
Deepika Padukone pictured at a Mumbai eatery.
New Delhi:

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was pictured in Mumbai last night as she stepped out for dinner. The actress was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh's family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. They were also joined by Badminton player Lakshya Sen. ICYDK, Deepika's dad and Badminton ace Prakash Padukone coached him. Deepika Padukone was her usual stunning self in a black outfit. She happily posed for the lensmen stationed at the eatery.

See photos from the dinner here:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The actress also shared a fun reel on Tuesday, on her Instagram profile and she captioned it, "Jumping on the 1 Second Reel Bandwagon."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone Dinner, Lakshya Sen
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Manjhi Turns 9: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On How He Prepared For The Role - "Was Determined To..."
Deepika Padukone's Dinner Night With Ranveer Singh's Family And Lakshya Sen. See Pics
Pamela Anderson Describes Her 90s Playboy Image As A "Cartoon Character": "Not That Person Anymore"
Next Article
Pamela Anderson Describes Her 90s Playboy Image As A "Cartoon Character": "Not That Person Anymore"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;