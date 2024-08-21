Deepika Padukone's Dinner Night With Ranveer Singh's Family And Lakshya Sen. See Pics

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was pictured in Mumbai last night as she stepped out for dinner. The actress was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh's family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. They were also joined by Badminton player Lakshya Sen. ICYDK, Deepika's dad and Badminton ace Prakash Padukone coached him. Deepika Padukone was her usual stunning self in a black outfit. She happily posed for the lensmen stationed at the eatery.

See photos from the dinner here:

The actress also shared a fun reel on Tuesday, on her Instagram profile and she captioned it, "Jumping on the 1 Second Reel Bandwagon."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.