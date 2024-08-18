Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone, Dressed In Traditional Best, Spotted In Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, who is soon to become a mother, was spotted in Mumbai tonight. The Padmaavat actor was dressed in a salwar suit. She kept her hair tied in a bun. Deepika was pictured leaving a venue and getting into her car with her security personnel by her side. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in September. Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone stepped out for dinner. She wore an easy breezy green outfit.

ICYMI, these are the pictures we are talking about:

Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy in February. She simply used baby emojis and the caption accompanying it read, "September 2024." Take a look:

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Soon after the release of the film, Deepika Padukone shared a reel on Instagram capturing Ranveer's reaction to the film alongside fans' responses. In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying, "It's really trippy to see a movie where her character is pregnant, and she's pregnant in real life. What's happening?" Deepika smiled and responded, "The real review will come once we're home." She added, "I'm overwhelmed with emotions. I don't know what to feel." Captioning the video, she wrote, "What was your favourite part? Comment below. Have you watched it yet? (sic)" Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. They worked in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, 83.