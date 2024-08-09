About Last Night: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Stepped Out For Dinner. See Pics

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was pictured in Mumbai last night as she stepped out for dinner. The actress was her usual stunning self in a green outfit. The actress happily posed for the cameras as she was photographed making an exit from a Mumbai eatery. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

See photos from last night here:

Meanwhile, as her film Chennai Express clocked 11 years on Thursday, she shared a special post on Instagram and she wrote, "How many times do you think I've had to repeat this dialogue? Sahi jawaab ko milega 'Ek Bakwaas Dictionary."

Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with this post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.