Deepika Padukone Will Be 'Young Forever,' Says Her Trainer. We Have To Agree

Deepika Padukone in a still from Instagram video (courtesy yasminkarachiwala)

Highlights Deepika featured in a "Monday Motivation" video She was spotted working-out at Yasmin Karachiwala's studio "She'll be young forever! Don't you agree?" wrote Ms Karachiwala

Deepika Padukone is someone who wouldn't hesitate to gobble up some chocolate cake ahead of a red carpet appearance and she's also someone who would make us look very bad at the gym. The 33-year-old actress has an impressive attendance at fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala's Pilates studio, who recently Instagrammed a video of Deepika perfecting advance bridging exercises when on the Cadillac - an essential Pilates equipment with mat and springs. Borrowing a quote from Joseph Pilates, who is credited for promoting this form of physical training, Yasmin Karachiwala wrote: "You are as young as your spine is flexible... Joseph Pilates."

And then citing Deepika Padukone effortlessly gliding on the Cadillac, Ms Karachiwala added: "Monday motivation: Deepika advance bridging on the Cadillac effortlessly. Seeing her spine move, I say she'll be young forever! Don't you agree?" We do agree.

Every so often, Deepika Padukone takes a page out of her work-out diaries and shares it with us. As a bride-to-be, she sweated it out under the guidance of her personal trainer Nam till just a few days ahead of her wedding.

And she was back with her work-out moves within a month of her wedding last year.

Here are some of the times Deepika Padukone's fitness videos made us gape in awe.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has announced just one film so far - she will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Deepika plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film, which is based on her life and experiences. Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

