For Deepika Padukone, Red Carpet Can Wait Because Cake Is Bae. See Pic

Deepika Padukone shares a BTS shot (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a recent award show "Red carpet ready," she captioned the photo She can be seen eating cake in the photo

Deepika Padukone just treated us to a delightful behind-the-scenes shot of herself from what appears to be before she turned heads at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. Deepika captioned her new Instagram post "red carpet ready..." and while you may expect a shot of her getting her hair fixed or doing a touch up, Deepika can be seen eating cake in what appears to be moments before her red carpet appearance. Lol. Dressed in her Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture gown, Deepika can be seen mid-way through a plate of cake with a darn cute expression on her face. Posted on Wednesday evening, her photo garnered over 7 lakh likes within just an hour.

After indulging in some cake-shake, this is how Deepika looked on the red carpet. Wow.

On the debut episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Alia Bhatt revealed she was really taken aback when she learnt that Deepika Padukone is a fan of French Fries. Talking about a Coldplay concert the two of them went to together, Alia said: "We entered the stadium and DP was like, 'I want French Fries'. I was like, 'That body eating French Fries?' Even I want to go." Meanwhile, here's how Deepika has secretly been living the "chocolate life."

On Wednesday evening, Deepika was honoured at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards, which she attended looking pristine in a white saree from the collections of designer Rahul Mishra. The 33-year-old actress shared glimpses of her traditional look on her profile.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is yet to begin work on Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak, in which she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. "Padmaavat" remains her last film so far.