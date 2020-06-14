Deepika Padukone Stresses On 'Importance Of Reaching Out' In Note On Mental Health

Sushant Singh Rajput starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has battled depression and runs a foundation for mental health, wrote in a social media note about the "importance of reaching out." Deepika shared her note after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput; the 34-year-old star of films such as Kedarnath was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. Police say he died of suicide and are investigating, reported news agency PTI. In her post, Deepika Padukone, who appeared in a song sequence in Mr Rajput's 2017 film Raabta, urged everyone struggling with mental health to "Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help."

"As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are all in this together. And most importantly, there is hope," Deepika Padukone wrote in her post.

In 2015, Deepika Padukone revealed that she had been diagnosed with depression the year before and had sought help. Speaking to NDTV, Deepika said, "I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up like feeling directionless, I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of the hat."

In 2018, Deepika Padukone called battling depression 'a bad experience' and added that she feared a relapse, reported news agency PTI. "I don't think I can say that I'm completely over it (depression). There is always a fear at the back of my mind that I might have a relapse because it has been such a bad experience for me," PTI quoted her as saying. Deepika launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to help those battling mental illness.