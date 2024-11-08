Deepika Padukone Makes First Public Appearance With Her Baby Girl Dua. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the new parents in town. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8. Recently, the actress made her first public appearance with daughter Dua. The mother-daughter duo were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. Deepika was dressed in her casual best.

On Diwali this year, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. "'Dua' : Meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," they captioned the post.

The couple announced the birth of their first child - a baby girl through a social media post. They shared a joint post with a note that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." Congratulatory wishes bombarded the comments section of their post in no time. Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with the couple in Bajirao Mastani, commented, "Congratulations" with heart emojis. Alia Bhatt emptied her bag of red heart emoticons. Kareena Kapoor commented, "Congratulations mommy and daddy from saifu and beboo. God bless the little angel." Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta dropped red heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor's comment read, "Laxmi aayi hai. The queen is here."

ICYDK: The couple, who began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.