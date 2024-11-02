Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Share Their Daughter's First Picture On Diwali, Reveal Her Name And Explain Its Spiritual Significance

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl on September 8. The actors shared their daughter's first picture on Instagram on Friday, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, and also revealed her name in the same post. "Dua Padukone Singh," Ranveer and Deepika wrote in a joint post. In the picture, they offered a glimpse of her tiny feet in a red ethnic outfit. The newest parents in town also explained the meaning of their daughter's name in the same post, and added the reason behind why she was named so.

"'Dua' : meaning a Prayer," read the caption. "Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," it further read.

As soon as the post was shared, it was widely circulated and became viral in no time. Fans, friends, co-actors and colleagues from the fraternity filled the comments section with love. Alia Bhatt shared dropped a bunch of heart emojis, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's older sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Beautiful, Mahsha'Allah," Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Beautiful," and added a heart emoji and Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela wrote, "Cutest." Internet users too showered love on the picture.

The Singham Again actors had shared the official announcement of their daughter Dua's birth in an adorable post on Instagram that read, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer." That post went viral too, with a lot of love from friends, actors and fans. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations you both! How wonderful," while her husband Anand Ahuja wrote, "Many many many congratulations to you both and your families. Sending lots of love and happiness to the newest addition! Cant wait to meet her soon but till then hope everyone gets lots of time with her and as much rest as possible!." Among the others who wished were Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and even Hollywood actor Will Smith.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film Singham Again released on Friday on Diwali.