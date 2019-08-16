Deepika Padukone Has 'All Of Ranveer Singh's Heart' In This Cute Video

Deepika Padukone all smiles in London. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, filming Kabir Khan's '83 in London, shared a boomerang video of his actress wife Deepika Padukone, who looked like Christmas came early. Walking outside a store named 'All Of My Heart,' Deepika Padukone, dressed in black, waved and smiled for Ranveer (unseen). Deepika, who has a cameo in Ranveer's '83, looked super-duper happy in spending time with Ranveer. Deepika is currently in London with her sister Anisha Padukone, who featured in a previous post on Ranveer's Instagram story. On Thursday, Ranveer shared another boomerang video, which he captioned 'sista sandwich,' and it also included his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Fan clubs dedicated to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared Ranveer's Instagram stories as posts:

Isn't Ranveer Singh totally adorable?

On the films front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone play Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in Kabir Khan-directed '83. Deepika makes a guest appearance as Romi Bhatia while Ranveer plays the lead role in the film inspired by team India's historic 1983 cricket world cup win. Recently, Deepika told Mumbai Mirror that her 'personal equation' with Ranveer Singh won't matter in their roles in '83.

Apart from '83, Deepika Padukone has Chhapaak in the pipeline. Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is produced by Deepika and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

As for Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Gully Boy, the actor is expected to start filming Karan Johar's Takht by the end of the year along with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

