Deepika Padukone And Sister Anisha Visit Sri Venkateswara Temple At Tirumala

Deepika and Anisha Padukone in Tirumala.

Deepika Padukone took some time out of her super busy schedule and visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple with her golfer sister Anisha Padukone. The actress landed in Tirumala on Thursday evening. The actress was dressed in a simple black co-ord set. Videos from Deepika's visit to the temple are viral on social media. The actress is gearing up for the release of Fighter, also starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.

In her upcoming film Fighter, Deepika Padukone plays the role of an Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Earlier this month, she shared her look from the film and wrote, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."

Take a look:

Earlier this month, the actress walked the red carpet of the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was held in Los Angeles.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in Europe last month. Sharing a mushy picture, the couple wrote, "5 of infinity." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was earlier seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.