Nothing, Just Deepika Padukone Slaying In A Blue Gown At The Academy Museum Gala In LA

The actress was pictured in a breath-takingly beautiful blue velvet evening gown as she attended the star-studded event last night

Nothing, Just Deepika Padukone Slaying In A Blue Gown At The Academy Museum Gala In LA

Deepika Padukone attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala. (Picture Courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold as she walked the red carpet of the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress was pictured in a breath-takingly beautiful blue velvet evening gown as she attended the star-studded event last night. The actress was also seen wearing statement diamond jewelry, which accentuated her look. The actress, who began this year by being one of the presenters at the prestigious Academy Awards, is now ending it on a big high by being the first ever Indian actor to be invited for the Academy Museum Gala.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Before heading for the event, Deepika Padukone shared a bunch of pictures of her look for the night.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Besides Deepika Padukone, some of the biggest names in Hollywood including singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa were spotted posing for photographers on the star-studded red carpet. Joining them were stars like Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Meryl Streep, among many others.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

ICYDK, the Academy Museum Gala is the second biggest stage world over post the Oscars which is organised by the same board. The annual Academy Museum Gala aims to raise funds for the museum's exhibitions and public programming.

Also Read

.