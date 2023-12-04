Nothing, Just Deepika Padukone Slaying In A Blue Gown At The Academy Museum Gala In LA

Deepika Padukone attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala. (Picture Courtesy: AFP)

Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold as she walked the red carpet of the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress was pictured in a breath-takingly beautiful blue velvet evening gown as she attended the star-studded event last night. The actress was also seen wearing statement diamond jewelry, which accentuated her look. The actress, who began this year by being one of the presenters at the prestigious Academy Awards, is now ending it on a big high by being the first ever Indian actor to be invited for the Academy Museum Gala.

See how she looked on the red carpet:"

Before heading for the event, Deepika Padukone shared a bunch of pictures of her look for the night.

Here is what she shared:

Besides Deepika Padukone, some of the biggest names in Hollywood including singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa were spotted posing for photographers on the star-studded red carpet. Joining them were stars like Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Meryl Streep, among many others.

ICYDK, the Academy Museum Gala is the second biggest stage world over post the Oscars which is organised by the same board. The annual Academy Museum Gala aims to raise funds for the museum's exhibitions and public programming.

Talking about Deepika, the Pathaan star had an eventful year. Besides being a part of two box office giants, Pathaan and Jawan, she was among the handful of Indians ever to feature on a TIME magazine cover.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Jawan. She is currently gearing up for Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.