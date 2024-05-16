Deepak Tijori On His Friendship With Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan: 'We Used To Party Together'

A still from the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. (courtesy: X)

Director-actor Deepak Tijori is currently busy with the promotional campaign of his film Tipppsy. As part of the promotions, Deepak Tijori reflected on his personal and professional journey over the years. Recently, he spoke to Indian Express about the work culture of the 90s and the bond he shares with Bollywood superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. He said that they were “in a clan” in the 90s. “When we work together, we are the best of friends. The moment we move away, we still remain friends, but it is not like we are meeting each other every day for parties. That happens when you are in a clan. There was a time when we were in a clan, the whole of 90s, we used to party together, whether it is Shah Rukh, Pooja (Bhatt), Raveena (Tandon), Ashutosh Gowariker, Rahul Roy, all of us used to party. We don't remain the same age, so we obviously grow.”

He added that he shares a warm camaraderie with most people he worked with. Deepak Tijori explained: “When we start growing and living in our spaces, the fact remains that when we meet, we go back to how we were. I am fortunate enough to have created this bond with most of the people I have worked with, whether it is the 90s or now.”

Speaking about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan today, Deepak Tijori said: “They are still very sweet, whenever I come across Shah Rukh or Aamir or any of the guys I have worked with, they have been nice. We have been the best of friends then, but obviously over the years I made my choice of making independent films, which are not very conventional, my subjects are different…If there is a story I feel I should go to Shah Rukh or Aamir with, I wouldn't stop myself, but as of yet, no… I don't want to ever be in a position where they think, ‘Achcha, let's think about this because he is a friend.' No, only if I feel I have a worthy story for them.”

“When we were making Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, it was party time for us. We used to continuously work together because it was fun,” he said, about the SRK film. Contrary to popular opinion, Deepak Tijori said that he feels even today's stars enjoy good friendships with their co-stars. “See, we used to party together, if there was a party at Shah Rukh's place, Pooja [Bhatt] or me, we all would assemble and invite others. I don't know these young actors, but I do see Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and others of this generation going out, and partying together," adding that they are often spotted together in "Manish Malhotra or Karan Johar's parties". He said that everyone aspires "to work in an atmosphere which is comfortable.”

Deepak Tijori has played integral roles in Aamir Khan films such as Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Ghulam as well as SRK films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and Baadshah.