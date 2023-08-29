Pooja Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Friend Deepak Tijori Is All Heart: 'You Make My Life Richer'

Images shared on Instagram.(courtesy: poojab1972 )

Actress Pooja Bhatt, who became a household name after appearing as a participant in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, wished her friend and former co-star Deepak Tijori on his birthday with the sweetest message. Sharing a selfie with the birthday boy, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "In a world of temporary equations,here's to a permanent friendship.. one that goes beyond time,space,hits,flops & all of the other trappings of fame & infamy. Happy Birthday@deepaktijoriteam You make my life richer by being part of it. I love you. For now & forever more."

See Pooja Bhatt's adorable post below:

While in Bigg Boss Hosue, Pooja Bhatt was visited by her dad Mahesh Bhatt, who shared several anecdotes from his life. He also opened up about how Pooja became the bread earner in his family during tough times.

He revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

In another episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt discussed her equation with her former husband. “He is a very good human being, he's Capricorn and that's why we got along very well. When we start speaking a lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever was there was very good till the time it lasted. Till the time dignity was there we were together. Then we parted ways on a good note,” she said. They were married from 2003 to 2014.

Pooja is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter with Kiran Bhatt Aka Lorraine Bright who he married in 1970. Kiran and Mahesh also have a son named Rahul. In 1986, Mahesh married Soni Razdan with whom he has two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.