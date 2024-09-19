Deepak Tijori Files Rs 1.75 Crore Cheating Complaint Against Producer Vikram Khakhar: Report

Deepak Tijori, best-known for starring in the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar has filed a fraud complaint against film producer Vikram Khakhar. The actor has accused Vikram Khakhar of cheating him of Rs 1.75 crore. The complaint was registered at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station. According to a News 18 report, in his statement to the police, Deepak Tijori alleged that he constantly checked with Vikram Khakhar, inquiring about the status of the film. However, the film producer kept avoiding the topic, following which, Deepak Tijori resorted to legal remedy.

Deepak Tijori had transferred Rs 1.75 crore from his bank account to the producer's company Thought Benchers on March 3, 2020, the report mentioned. When the actor checked the progress report of the film a few days later, he was told by the producer that the film's London schedule was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 14 this year, Deepak Tijori asked to return his money but received no response.

"As per officials from Amboli Police Station, Deepak Tijori first met Vikram Khakhar in 2019. During their interactions, Deepak Tijori mentioned that he was working on a film project titled Tipsy, which had been put on hold. Vikram Khakhar then informed Deepak Tijori that he had contacts in London and could help complete the film there, estimating a cost of Rs 1.5 crore for the project," News18 report stated.

Deepak Tijori has starred in films like Aashiqui, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam and Sarhad: The Border of Crime, and he has also participated in the sixth season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.