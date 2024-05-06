Deepak Tijori Says His Viral Comment On Amrita Singh-Saif Ali Khan Was 'Misconstrued'

Image instagrammed by Deepak Tijori. (courtesy: DeepakTijori)

Listen up, people. Actor-director Deepak Tijori recently addressed a misunderstanding regarding his statement involving Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife, Amrita Singh. In a recent interview, Deepak mentioned how reports quoted him as saying that Amrita had allegedly tried to prevent Saif from making a guest appearance in the film Pehla Nasha. Now, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Deepak clarified that his statement got “misconstrued.” He explained, “I said something recently which got misconstrued. I was asked how I managed to get so many actors for the premiere scene in Pehla Nasha. I replied, ‘We were all friends. Hence, we supported each other in every way we can'.”

Deepak Tijori continued, “Then I said, ‘When Saif Ali Khan was getting ready, Amrita Singh asked him where he's going. To which he said, ‘I am going to shoot for the premiere scene in Deepak's film'. At this, Amrita replied, ‘Kya baat hai. Your generation of actors is different. We never supported one another in such a manner. Aap logon ki dosti ko manna padega'. This was my quote. But it was published that Amrita stopped Saif from going to the premiere. I never said that. Amrita was only amazed to see the bond between Saif and other actors. In her time, they used to not help each other.”

Praising Amrita Singh, Deepak Tijori mentioned, “Amrita is a sweetheart and a wonderful woman. She has always been supportive of everybody as an actor. I have not worked with her. However, for us, her debut film Betaab (1983) was the ultimate film. I must have seen it a hundred times.”

Deepak Tijori concluded by saying, “Itna ghatiya quote bana diya hai. I wake up and I get pained when I see the news stories. I never said that.”

In case you missed it, a few days ago, in an interaction with Zoom, Deepak Tijori shared, “Back in 1993, there was a film called Pehla Nasha that we were making, and surprisingly, in that film, there was a scene in which we all wanted celebrities to come for a premiere of my character in the film. Ashutosh Gowariker was the director and we had friends. There was one moment when I was really surprised by something that happened. Apparently, there were Shah Rukh, Saif, and Aamir who were coming."

“Saif was getting ready, this was his version. When he was getting ready at home, Dingy (Amrita Singh), his then-wife, asked, ‘What are you doing, where are you going?' He said, ‘I am going for a premiere, I am going for a shoot, so it's Deepak's premiere and I am going to be a part of it.' So she was like, ‘Really? How can you do this? We never did all these things, you know. Who does this?' You go and support somebody on a premiere. It was a moment that was a shock to me," Deepak Tijori added.

Deepak Tijori's upcoming directorial project Tipppsy will be hitting the big screens on May 10.