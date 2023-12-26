Sara Ali Khan's Christmas Album From London Features Mom Amrita Singh And Dad Saif

Sara Ali Khan shared these images. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

It was indeed a merry Christmas for Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated with her mom Amrita Singh and dad Saif Ali Khan in London (separately). Amrita Singh is in London, accompanying daughter Sara, while Saif is holidaying there with wife Kareena Kapoor and sons Taimur and Jeh. Sara posted pictures from her festivities in London and she wrote, "Missed my baby brother (or not so baby). Thank you Santa for this Merry merry Christmas. Ibrahim Ali Khan, I wish you was here. To have pecan pie and celebrate and spread Christmas joy and cheer...And then eat black cod individually with the OG two who to us are extremely dear but for now these pics I shear (share)."

Sara Ali Khan, who was missing brother Ibrahim big time, shared a picture collage comprising photos of Saif and Amrita. No caption needed. In another Instagram story, the actress wrote, "That's a wrap," adding, "Missing brother Jaan."

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.