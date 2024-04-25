To Dear Friend Deepak Tijori, A Special Message From Pooja Bhatt: '30 Plus Years Of Shared Laughter'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: poojab1972)

Veteran actor Deepak Tijori is making his directorial comeback with Tipppsy. The film will be released on May 10. To make it memorable, Deepak's long-time friend, actress Pooja Bhatt, has written a note on Instagram. The actress, who shared the screen space with Deepak with Sadak, said, “30 plus years of shared laughter, tears, joy and some truly testing times...Through it all you remained steady and a friend I could call at 4.00 am through any crisis. Big day today as your trailer of Tipppsy releases in a few hours. So proud of how you endure on. Which is why I am going to be there to cheer you and your team on. Life is cinema & cinema is life… but friendship is what occurs between takes and lasts long after the greasepaint is removed & the lights turned off. Love you, Deepak Tijori.” Pooja Bhatt has also attached a set of throwback pictures to her post.

Deepak Tijori re-shared Pooja Bhatt's post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you more and more and forever more see you soon…”

Pooja Bhatt also shared another picture on Instagram Stories. In the photo, which was clicked during the trailer launch event of Tipppsy, both Deepak Tijori and Pooja Bhatt are seen sharing a warm hug. The text read, “Drunk on life at the launch of Tipppsy.”

Wait, we have more glimpses from Tipppsy's trailer launch event. Courtesy: Pooja Bhatt. In the opening frame, Deepak Tijori and Pooja Bhatt are flashing their million-dollar smiles. Next, we get a glimpse of Deepak with Mahesh Bhatt. Sharing the pictures, she simply wrote, “Tipppsy times!”

Tipppsy will hit the theatres on May 10. The film has been jointly backed by Raju Chadha and Deepak Tijori. The adventure thriller features Deepak Tijori, Alankrita Sahai, Kainaat Arora, Natasha Suri and Sonia Birje.