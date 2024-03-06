Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer: Watch Pooja Bhatt As Feisty Teacher In Boarding School Drama

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer for Prime Video's Big Girls Don't Cry is now live. The 2-minute 17-second video suggests that the series is a boarding school drama centred around young girls. The trailer opens with Pooja Bhatt portraying a teacher; standing on stage and welcoming all to Vadana Valley Girls School. While she describes the students of the institution as individuals who have "changed societies, our country, the world," a few seconds into the video presents a completely contrasting image. We witness a group of girls teasing an innocent peer, sarcastically referring to her as "full Kanya Vidyala vibes." Following this, we catch a glimpse of Tanya Abrol portraying the role of a strict sports coach as well. Subsequently, the trailer showcases the challenges of teenagers, including dilemmas of first love, academic dishonesty, and parental disappointment. Will these girls overcome these challenges or not? To find out, we will have to wait until March 14.

Take a look at the trailer below:

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday introduced us to the cast of Big Girls Don't Cry by posting a video on her Instagram handle. In the clip, the cast including Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood decides to pay a surprise visit to Ananya Panday's dressing room. Initially nervous, the girls soon express their desire for Ananya to promote their show through magazine covers, billboards, chat shows, and more. As the conversation progresses, Ananya Panday learns about their show and encourages them to do something big. Finally, the girls create a DIY billboard for the promotion of their series.

Talking about Big Girls Don't Cry, Ananya Panday told ANI, "Big Girls Don't Cry is a series that is oozing with such spunk and pep. It makes me nostalgic with fond memories of my time through school and college, which instantly appealed to me. I am thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to announce and promote such a beautiful series that perfectly encapsulates the emotions, experiences, and learnings young girls go through at various stages of their school life. And even though I am not a part of the series, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting this video with the entire Big Girls Don't Cry gang, reminiscing and reliving some fun and innocent moments of my past life."

Big Girls Don't Cry has been directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.