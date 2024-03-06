New Teaser: Big Girls Don't Cry Cast Introduced By... Drum Roll... Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

The cast of Big Girls Don't Cry wanted a grand promotion for the series and seems like they got one. They took the DIY route (more on that later). Ananya Panday introduced us to the cast of the Prime Video show Big Girls Don't Cry. The cast featuring Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, decide to break into actor Ananya Panday's dressing room. Nervous at first, the actors request Ananya Panday to promote their show through magazine covers, on billboards, chat shows and a lot more. Ananya Panday learns more about their show (a boarding school drama) and their final tool to promote the show is a creative DIY billboard.

Sharing the video, Ananya Panday wrote on Instagram, "They're here to make it all happen because big girls don't cry, they conquer. #BGDCOnPrime, March 14."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who introduced the cast of the show in a video, said this about the project, reported news agency ANI, "Big Girls Don't Cry is a series that is oozing with such spunk and pep. It makes me nostalgic with fond memories of my time through school and college, which instantly appealed to me. I am thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to announce and promote such a beautiful series that perfectly encapsulates the emotions, experiences, and learnings young girls go through at various stages of their school life. And even though I am not a part of the series, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting this video with the entire Big Girls Don't Cry gang, reminiscing and reliving some fun and innocent moments of my past life."

Big Girls Don't Cry is a boarding school drama, which explores the themes of friendship, patriarchy, sisterhood and a lot more. Big Girls Don't Cry has been directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani. The ensemble cast also features Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video worldwide on March 14.