Deepak Tijori Reveals Amrita Singh Did Not Want Saif Ali Khan To Cameo In His Film: 'It Was A Shock'

Remember the movie premiere scene from the 1993 film Pehla Nasha? The sequence featured the Khan trio – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan — in cameo roles. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Pehla Nasha was headlined by Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt, and Raveena Tandon. Recently, Deepak Tijori opened up about how Saif's ex-wife, actress Amrita Singh, never wanted Saif to be a part of the film. In an interview with Zoom, Deepak recalled, “Back in 1993, there was a film called Pehla Nasha that we were making, and surprisingly, in that film, there was a scene in which we all wanted celebrities to come for a premiere of my character in the film. Ashutosh Gowariker was the director and we had friends. There was one moment when I was really surprised by something that happened. Apparently, there were Shah Rukh, Saif, and Aamir who were coming."

Deepak Tijori continued, “Saif was getting ready, this was his version. When he was getting ready at home, Dingy (Amrita Singh), his then-wife, asked, ‘What are you doing, where are you going?' He said, ‘I am going for a premiere, I am going for a shoot, so it's Deepak's premiere and I am going to be a part of it.' So she was like, ‘Really? How can you do this? We never did all these things, you know. Who does this?' You go and support somebody on a premiere. It was a moment that was a shock to me."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991. The two got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita continue to co-parent their kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Deepak Tijori is all set to make his directorial debut with Tipppsy. To wish him all the luck, Deepak's Pehla Nasha and Sadak co-star, actress Pooja Bhatt shared a note on Instagram. Pooja wrote, “30 plus years of shared laughter, tears, joy and some truly testing times...Through it all you remained steady and a friend I could call at 4.00 am through any crisis. Big day today as your trailer of Tipppsy releases in a few hours. So proud of how you endure on. Which is why I am going to be there to cheer you and your team on. Life is cinema & cinema is life… but friendship is what occurs between takes and lasts long after the greasepaint is removed & the lights turned off. Love you, Deepak Tijori.”

Tipppsy will be released on May 10. The film features Sonia Birje, Alankrita Sahai, and Kainaat Arora in key roles.