Deepak Tijori Recalls When Aamir Khan "Asked" Him To Do <i>Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar</i> After He Was Turned Down

Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is one of the classic college romance movies of the 90s. Other than Aamir, the film featured Pooja Bedi, Deepak Tijori and Ayesha Jhulka in memorable roles. Did you know model Milind Soman was initially supposed to play Shekhar Malhotra, the role that finally came to Deepak Tijori? In an interview with Radio Nasha, the actor revealed he was initially turned down for a role and later got to know that the film had fallen behind schedule for an unknown reason. He was then asked to replace Milind Soman.

Deepak Tijori said, "The film was almost shut. Around 75% of it had been done. Jo Jeeta was a movie I really wanted to do, and when I didn't get it, I was very upset. But I moved on after some time. A few months later, we heard rumours that things had derailed in Ooty, and that actors had walked off the set. One day, Bhatt saab, who was shooting Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi in Ooty, called me and said that I must go to the Jo Jeeta set because Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan had asked for me.”

After reaching Ooty, Deepak Tijori was informed that the makers needed him to take over Milind Soman's role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He said, "I found out that the film was stalled. It wasn't moving forward. I got to meet Nasir saab, who said, ‘Beta, aapko yeh karna hai‘, and I said, ‘Sir, aapne bol diya toh baat khatam hogayi‘. Bhatt saab, Aamir, and everyone had asked me to do it, so I was going to do it."

Deepak Tijori's decision to work in the movie turned out to be crucial. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was released in 1992 and attained much success. The movie is set in Dehradun and narrates the story of Sanjaylal Sharma aka Sanju (Aamir Khan). He goes through trials and tribulations to compete in an inter-collegiate bicycle race after his elder brother is unable to participate due to an injury.



